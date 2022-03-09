Suspect in Vista Assaults Arrested Following Foot Chase

A felon wanted on suspicion of publicly beating his girlfriend in Vista and then attacking a good Samaritan who came to her aid was arrested Tuesday following a foot chase in a neighborhood near the site of the alleged assaults.

Deputies spotted 34-year-old Ulysses Ramos riding in a ride-sharing car in the 1000 block of North Santa Fe Avenue at about 12:30 p.m., according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

After the patrol personnel pulled over the vehicle, Ramos jumped out and ran off, Sgt. Nanette McMasters said. The deputies chased him into an adjacent neighborhood, caught up to him and took him into custody without further incident.

Early on the afternoon of Feb. 27, a witness saw Ramos allegedly attacking a woman outside a home in the 100 block of West Indian Rock Road in Vista. When the man intervened, Ramos allegedly responded by attacking him with a three-foot-long metal chain, McMasters said.

Before leaving the area, Ramos reportedly told the witness he was going to retrieve a "strap" -- by which, investigators believe, he meant a gun.

The good Samaritan then made an emergency call to report the incident, and deputies went to Ramos' Vista home and surrounded it. After attempts to contact the suspect failed, a sheriff's SWAT team entered the residence, finding it unoccupied.

"During a search of Ramos' home, deputies located the metal chain used in the attack, ammunition, an empty handgun holster and a rifle scope," McMasters said.

Ramos, who at the time of his arrest allegedly was carrying "large quantities" of methamphetamine and fentanyl pills, was booked into county jail on suspicion of domestic battery, assault with a deadly weapon, being a felon in possession of ammunition and drug paraphernalia, and resisting a peace officer.

Ramos was being held on $170,000 bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Thursday afternoon.