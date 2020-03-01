Domestic Violence Suspect Surrenders to Authorities After Standoff in North County

A man surrendered to authorities after an hourslong standoff with San Diego Sheriff's deputies near Valley Center in unincorporated Escondido, the SDSO said.

The incident along Circle R Drive and Red Hawk Road began as a domestic violence call around 8 p.m. on Sunday, deputies said.

Deputies and a SWAT team had the home surrounded and the suspect remained inside his home.

A woman was able to leave the home as soon as deputies arrived and she was transported to a local hospital, the sheriff's department said.

A SWAT team was later called to the scene after the man refused to cooperate with deputies.

No other information was available.