SDSO

Domestic Violence Suspect Surrenders to Authorities After Standoff in North County

A man surrendered to authorities after an hourslong standoff with San Diego Sheriff's deputies near Valley Center in unincorporated Escondido, the SDSO said.

The incident along Circle R Drive and Red Hawk Road began as a domestic violence call around 8 p.m. on Sunday, deputies said.

Deputies and a SWAT team had the home surrounded and the suspect remained inside his home.

Local

Olympics 23 mins ago

Tennis Pro Monica Puig Prepares for 2020 Tokyo Olympics Despite Coronavirus Concerns

voting 2 hours ago

Dozens of Wrong Ballots Given at San Diego County Satellite Polls, Registrar Confirms

A woman was able to leave the home as soon as deputies arrived and she was transported to a local hospital, the sheriff's department said.

A SWAT team was later called to the scene after the man refused to cooperate with deputies.

No other information was available.

This article tagged under:

SDSO
Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month Traffic California U.S. & World Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego California Live SportsWrap
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us