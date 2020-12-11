shooting

Suspect in Shooting Outside East Village Parking Garage Was Out on Bail: Prosecutors

A possible motive for the shooting was not disclosed and it is not clear if the two men had any prior connection

By NBC 7 Staff

NBC 7

A man arrested in connection with a deadly shooting outside a downtown San Diego parking garage was out on bail for another felony at the time the alleged crime was carried out, according to prosecutors on Friday.

Tyler Cosby, 23, of San Diego, pleaded not guilty Friday to a charge of murder in connection with 37-year-old Vista resident Samuel Burkhalter's shooting death on Dec. 1.

The San Diego Police Department said they received several 911 calls reporting gunfire near the entrance of the Albertsons grocery store parking garage at 14 and G streets.

Burkhalter was found at the scene at about 10 p.m. suffering from gunshot wounds, SDPD said. He did not survive.

After detectives followed-up on various leads, they identified the suspect as Cosby and arrested him two days after the deadly shooting. A possible motive for the shooting was not disclosed and it is not clear if the two men had any prior connection.

Cosby faces 52 years to life in prison if convicted. He is not eligible for bail and is scheduled to next appear in court on April 29.

This article tagged under:

shootingSDPDDowntown San Diegoeast village
