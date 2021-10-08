Suspect in Shooting at Oceanside Transit Center Arrested

A 38-year-old man suspected of shooting a man at the Oceanside Transit Center was arrested Thursday.

Brett Burgess was arrested on a felony warrant on suspicion of attempted murder, according to Oceanside Police Department Officer Tom Bussey.

Police located Burgess at 8:45 a.m. Thursday, Bussey said.

Bussey did not indicate where or how police found Burgess, or where he lives, but he did say officers found the handgun allegedly used in the shooting.

Burgess is being held in the Vista Detention Facility, Bussey said. According to booking information on the San Diego County Sheriffs Department's website, no bail was set for Burgess, who is ineligible for release.

The shooting occurred last Thursday at 7:15 a.m., police said.

The 31-year-old victim, whose name was withheld, suffered gunshot wounds to his stomach and left hand. He was airlifted to Scripps Hospital in La Jolla, where he remains in stable condition, Bussey said.