Suspect in KinderCare Teacher's Killing Arrested in Mexico

Oceanside Police have arrested the suspect wanted in the shooting death of a 22-year-old Oceanside pre-school teacher.

The suspect identified as, Vicente Huerta, 25, was arrested in Mexico last week after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Huerta is accused of shooting and killing Chelsea Pacheco near Bush Street and Archer Street on June 4.

Investigators say Pacheco, 22, was riding in a car with friends at around 11:45 a.m. when they got into an altercation with Huerta. As they drove away, Huerta fired at their vehicle, OPD Lt. Taurino Valdovinos said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Pacheco's friends apparently didn't realize she had been shot, according to Lt. Valdovinos.

"The reporting party advised their friend was having a panic attack and was having difficulty breathing," Valdovinos said. "Officers arrived and located a 22-year-old female who was not breathing. Officers provided medical aid until medics arrived and transported her to Tri-City Medical Center, where she was pronounced deceased."

OPD said Huerta is an Oceanside gang member.

KinderCare in Oceanside confirmed in June that Pacheco was a pre-school teacher there, primarily in charge of taking care of 2-year-olds. KinderCare staff described her as very attentive to her students.

Pacheco's friend Justin Pulido said she was adventurous and a risk-taker.

"Too risky, at times, because she would have to push me into doing things a lot of the time," Pulido said.

When he heard the news, Pulido said his first reaction was disbelief.

“At first I thought, ‘This has to be wrong.’" he said. "At first, it was denial, trying to figure out what really happened.”

A small vigil was left outside Pacheco's home.

Huerta was taken into custody and was booked for the murder warrant.

Chelsea Pacheco taught 2-year-olds at KinderCare in Oceanside, according to coworkers.