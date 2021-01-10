Suspect in Hit-and-Run Crash That Injured ECPD Officer Arrested in LA

A suspect wanted in connection with an incident that injured an El Cajon Police Department officer in December was arrested by officers in Los Angeles on Saturday.

David Francis Cepeda Pangilinan, 41, was arrested by the Rampart Narcotics Enforcement Detail in Los Angeles, ECPD said in a tweet. NED also recovered a loaded gun and a large amount of drugs and money.

No other information was released.

We are elated to announce that thanks to @lapdrampart, David Pangilinan, the suspect who injured Off. Cirello, has been arrested! Rampart Narcotics Enforcement Detail (NED) arrested Pangilinan-recovered a loaded gun & a large amount of drugs & money.



The ECPD officer, identified as Nick Cirello, was in critical condition after the incident but later recovered and was released from the hospital.

On December 14, Cirello was called to investigate a vehicle that was parked partially blocking the roadway on E. Washington Avenue at about 8:30 a.m. Inside the parked black SUV were two people asleep, according to the ECPD.

When officers woke the occupants, one provided an identification card that ECPD said was not his, according to the police department. When the officer began to investigate, the driver started the vehicle and put it into gear.

"One of the officers attempted to detain the driver and keep him from fleeing the scene. In doing so, the officer was trapped in the vehicle and dragged for a distance as the driver fled," ECPD Lt. Randy Soulard said.

While Cirello was being dragged, he was struck by another vehicle. At that point, he was disconnected from the SUV and launched.

Officer Cirello started his career as a Police Cadet in June of 2010 and was hired as a police officer in August 2018.