Suspect in Gaslamp Killing Arrested 15 Hours Later in Arizona: SDPD

A Bay Area man suspected of killing a San Diego man outside of a bar in the Gaslamp Quarter Monday morning was taken into custody later that evening in Tucson, Arizona, according to the San Diego Police Department.

SDPD confirmed witness reports of a group altercation prior to the shooting on Island Avenue near Fifth Avenue. It started as verbal, then turned physical, and ended when Lord Gabriel, 25, of Pittsburgh, California, shot Jose Jonathan Garcia on the sidewalk just before 2 a.m., SDPD said.

Upon arrival, officers found bystanders giving first aid to Garcia on the sidewalk before they took over.

Garcia suffered injuries to his upper body and was taken to an area hospital where he died, SDPD said. Investigators believe Gabriel got into a sedan with at least two other people and drove off.

Gabriel was taken into custody in Tucson, Arizona, some 15 hours later, according to SDPD.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call the SDPD Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

One witness who saw the altercation said a crowd of people ran away when shots rang out. He then ran toward Garcia when he saw him fall to the ground.

“There was a big group of people. I guess an altercation went down,” witness Austin Arroyo said. “I heard four gunshots, and everybody started running. I saw a guy fall on the ground. I started running towards him.”

Recent shootings in the vibrant downtown quarter have some who live, work and visit there concerned about their safety.

Minutes before Garcia was shot, there was a drive-by shooting reported nearby. Luckily, no one was hurt in that incident.

Since April, two people have been killed in the Gaslamp. Police say they are responding to more violent crimes and shootings, and people who work, hang out or live in the neighborhood are fearful.