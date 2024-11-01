Suspect in custody after one shot at San Diego State University: School officials

Police are investigating a shooting on campus at SDSU.

The gunfire rang out close to the trolley stop on campus near Campanile Crive and Hardy Avenue on Thursday afternoon, school officials said.

Authorities informed the Aztec community at 5:45 p.m. that police had confirmed one person had been shot and taken to the hospital, and that a second person had been arrested. Police later told NBC 7 that two people were taken into custody, and a search is underway for a third.

Neither the victim nor the suspect are affiliated with the school, SDSU reported.

At 6 o'clock, there was still a large police presence at the scene, with crime-scene tape blocking off a large area and curious students and others looking on. A police helicopter was circling overhead at that time, and buildings were being searched as well.

A little less than a half-hour after that, school officials said that police had a person in custody who was believed to be the shooter and that a weapon had been recovered as well.

Despite that presence of onlookers near the trolley stop, campus officials were still asking anyone on campus to remain indoors and to be vigilant until the active police situation is resolved.

The victim's medical status is currently unknown.

All activities, including classes, were canceled for the night, according to school officials.

