Suspect in Chula Vista Road Rage Shooting Due in Court

The man accused of shooting another man last week during a road rage showdown on a busy Chula Vista intersection will face a judge on Tuesday.

Bonita resident Gillio Repetto, 19, faces charges that include attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon in connection with a shooting that happened May 4. Shots were fired following a fight between Repetto and another driver at the intersection of Olympic Parkway and Town Center Drive, according to police.

Evidence suggests two men got out of separate cars and began to fight in the street. During the fight, one man pulled out a gun and shot the other, then drove away, according to the Chula Vista Police Department (CVPD).

The victim, a 34-year-old Chula Vista resident, also drove away and called 911. He stopped nearby to wait for medics then was taken to a hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, CVPD said.

In addition to Repetto, a 19-year-old named Serenity Nieblas was also arrested in the case. She is believed to have been driving the suspect vehicle at the time. It is unclear when she is due in court.

Repetto is scheduled to be arraigned at 1:30 p.m. It is unclear if he has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.