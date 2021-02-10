Suspect in Cathedral Catholic High School Teacher's Murder Due in Court for First Appearance

The man accused of shooting and killing a beloved high school teacher outside his North Park home earlier this month is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Wednesday.

Jesse Alvarez, 30, was arrested and faces a murder charge in connection to the Feb. 1 deadly shooting of 37-year-old Mario Fierro, a Cathedral Catholic High School teacher. He was found shot shortly after 7 a.m. outside his home on the 4500 block of Kansas Street, where he died at the scene.

Although authorities have not disclosed a motive in the killing, court documents obtained by NBC 7 showed the suspect had a contentious past with the Fierro’s fiancé. Documents showed the woman previously sought protection against Alvarez via a domestic violence restraining order.

In her request, the woman stated the suspect was controlling, manipulative and had emotionally abused her during their relationship. She also stated that Alvarez’s behavior became erratic after she broke up with him in September 2019, claiming he cyberstalked her, tried to get in touch with her through various methods even after she told him she wanted no communication with him and attempted to break into her home.

Alvarez contested every one of the woman’s claims and ultimately, her request was denied. Judge Daniel. S Belsky stated he found evidence presented by both parties to be a “tie, and the tie would be in favor of (Alvarez).”

Fierro’s killing has been tough for the Cathedral Catholic High School community, who gathered in a candlelit vigil to honor his memory the night he was murdered.

"Mario was young, vibrant and full of life. All of us loved him. He was a fantastic teacher and a great human being," said a letter sent to parents and staff the day he died.

Many agreed that Fierro was a dedicated teacher who loved his school community that loved him just the same.

"He was a very passionate teacher. He loved teaching, loved young people. You went into his classroom, you saw the energy, you felt the energy,” Kevin Calkins, Cathedral principal, told NBC 7 the night of the vigil.

Alvarez, who is charged with first-degree murder, is being held without bond in San Diego Central Jail. He is scheduled to appear in court at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

