Man accused of shooting SDPD officer in head in 4S Ranch identified

Authorities Monday publicly identified the suspect who died last week in a shootout that seriously wounded a police sergeant at a 4S Ranch-area shopping center.

Curtis Harris, 46, allegedly opened fire on a San Diego Police Department sergeant Thursday night in a shopping center parking lot in North County, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

The events that led to the deadly exchange of gunfire began at about 10 p.m. when police got a report that Harris, a San Diego resident, was the subject of an unserved restraining order, as well as a suspect in a vehicle theft and a domestic abuse case, the lieutenant said.

Roughly 90 minutes later, officers found the allegedly stolen vehicle parked at 4S Commons Town Center.

"Officers developed a plan to serve the suspect with the (court order)," Jarjura said. "The suspect was inside (a) Ralphs store. Some officers attempted to contact him, but he ran out of the store. Other officers were outside of the store and in the parking lot."

Upon exiting the supermarket, the suspect started shooting, prompting officers to return fire that killed him, according to police.

Harris' gunfire wounded a police sergeant in the head and prompted multiple officers to return fire. The sergeant underwent surgery but was expected to make a full recovery, SDPD Chief David Nisleit said.

Update: Our Sergeant is in serious but stable condition and is expected to survive.



On behalf of @ChiefNisleit and the entire San Diego Police Department family, we thank all our allied agencies who responded in our time of need. pic.twitter.com/mCyimKlwYE — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) December 8, 2023

The sergeant has not been identified by authorities. Nisleit spoke fondly of the sergeant, who is a 6-year veteran of the force and works with the SWAT team. He was promoted by the chief himself.

The names of the involved officers have not been released.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department is investigating the incident under a countywide protocol that ensures no department investigates its own officer-involved shootings. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330/after hours at (858) 565-5200. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.