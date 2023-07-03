LEMON GROVE

Suspect faces arson, animal cruelty charges after setting fire to home in Lemon Grove: Deputies

By City News Service

San Diego County Sheriff's Department

A suspect was in custody Monday for allegedly assaulting a man and setting a house fire that killed a dog in Lemon Grove this weekend.

Authorities responded at 3 p.m. Sunday to a burning home on Taft Street. The fire was snuffed out by Heartland Fire and Rescue and other neighboring fire agencies, according to a statement from the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

During an investigation into the fire, a suspect was discovered in the backyard of the home with a puncture wound to his right leg.

According to sheriff's Sgt. Jason Phillips, deputies learned the man was assaulted by 28-year-old Mario "Marina" Milton, though the nature of that alleged assault was not disclosed in a sheriff's news release.

The sheriff's department also alleges Milton lit the house on fire with a torch.

As firefighters cleaned up the burned remains, a dog was found deceased inside the home, which sustained major damage to its garage and living room, Phillips said.

The alleged assault victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Milton was arrested on suspicion of arson, assault with a deadly weapon and animal cruelty. Milton is being held on $150,000 bail, according to county jail records.

