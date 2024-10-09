Suspect, Escondido police officer who shot him last week in foot chase are ID'd

Authorities Wednesday publicly identified a patrolman who shot a suspect last week following a foot chase near Escondido Transit Center, leaving the man with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officer Corey Montross, who has been with the Escondido Police Department for about three years, opened fire when Antonio Rosales, 34, allegedly confronted him with a pellet gun, according to the San Diego Police Department, which investigates shootings carried out by EPD personnel under terms of a countywide agreement designed to prevent conflicts of interest.

The shooting occurred shortly after 7:30 p.m. last Wednesday, as officers were investigating a report of a person displaying a handgun at the transit depot in the 700 block of West Valley Parkway, SDPD Lt. Jud Campbell said.

As the patrol officers approached Rosales — who was identified by witnesses as the armed man — the suspect allegedly fled, running to the east across Quince Street and onto a bicycle path, Campbell said.

After fleeing for about 100 feet along the bike lane, Rosales allegedly stopped and turned around, holding what appeared to be a firearm, Campbell said. Montross responded by shooting Rosales, causing him to collapse to the ground, according to police.

Paramedics took the suspect to a trauma center for treatment of at least two gunshot wounds. He was expected to survive, the lieutenant said.

The gun that Rosales allegedly had been wielding turned out to be a BB pistol, according to police.

Detectives are coordinating with the San Diego County District Attorney's Office to arraign Rosales in the hospital on a felony charge of resisting arrest, the lieutenant said.