Police Arrest Suspect Accused of Deadly Midway District Stabbing

The suspect accused of stabbing and killing a man outside businesses in the Midway District on Thanksgiving morning was arrested by police Wednesday.

Forrest Robert Brantley, 38, was taken into custody in Ventura – roughly 180 miles north of the incident, according to Ventura Police.

Venture Police saw Brantley near E. Santa Clara Street and Junipero Street in the city of Ventura around 10 a.m. Wednesday and arrested him without incident, San Diego Police said.

Brantley will be booked into Ventura County jail until he is extradited to San Diego County, police said.

Brantley is accused of stabbing 55-year-old Robert Frank Erbe after an altercation outside a 7-Eleven store around 8 a.m. on Nov. 28, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The suspect used an unknown weapon to cause “significant injuries” to Erbe’s neck, police said. Ventura Police later said the suspect “used a weapon to break the victim’s neck.”

Erbe was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died, police confirmed.

Officials said Brantley was wanted for alleged murder and for violating his parole.

On Thanksgiving, SDPD formed a perimeter around businesses in the Midway District as officers searched for Brantley. At one point, SDPD believed he may have been on a rooftop in the area but, ultimately, they were unable to find him.

"The San Diego Police Department would like to thank the San Diego and Ventura communities for working with us to track down Mr. Brantley," San Diego Police said.

Anyone with more information is asked to call SDPD’s Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.