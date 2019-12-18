OCEANSIDE

Pedestrian Struck, Dragged 150 Feet by Suspected Drunk Driver

The pedestrian was dragged about 150 feet as the driver continued down Mission Avenue

By Andrew Madarang and Christina Bravo

oceanside police generic 1
NBC 7

A suspected drunk driver was arrested after allegedly striking a pedestrian and dragging him dozens of feet while attempting to get away late Tuesday night, according to the Oceanside Police Department.

Police said the suspected driver, identified as 27-year-old Wesley Stuart, sped through a red light at the intersection of Douglas Drive and Mission Avenue, crashing into another truck before backing up and diving away at about 10:15 p.m.

While speeding off, the driver struck a 65-year-old man who was legally using the crosswalk. The man was dragged about 150 feet as the driver continued along Mission Avenue, OPD said.

When officers arrived at the scene, the man was unresponsive in the roadway. He did not survive his injuries.

A truck believed to have been involved in the hit-and-run crash was found about a half-mile away. Smashed beer bottles were discovered near the truck at Mission Avenue and Rancho Del Oro, Oceanside police said.

Witnesses told police two people bailed out of the vehicle.

Police later identified the driver as Stuart and took him into custody on charges of vehicular manslaughter, felony DUI and felony hit-and-run.

The passenger was questioned and released.

This article tagged under:

OCEANSIDEhit and run
