Suspect Arrested in Month-Old Chula Vista Slaying

A suspect has been arrested in connection with a month-old fatal shooting in a South Bay neighborhood, police said.

Enrique Benjamin Delgado, 46, was arrested June 11 on suspicion of murdering 24-year-old Fredrick Wood at a Chula Vista home owned by Delgado, according to police.

Patrol officers responding to a report of gunfire found Wood with gunshot wounds on the ground in the 200 block G Street about 7:30 p.m. on May 15, Lt. Dan Peak said.

Medics took Wood to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators determined that the victim had been shot inside a home owned by Delgado, then fled outside and collapsed. The home was empty when the police arrived.

Delgado remained at large until last week when officers tracked him down in San Diego, where he was living in a motor home.

"Delgado, who admitted to shooting Wood during a dispute, refused to surrender and stated he was armed with a firearm," Peak said.

The suspect eventually gave himself up peaceably following a SWAT standoff.

"Several firearms and a large quantity of narcotics were also located inside Delgado's motor home at the time of arrest,'' the lieutenant said.

The relationship between the suspect and victim and the motive for the killing were unclear, though police initially reported that the shooting was believed to have been related to gang activity.

Delgado was booked into county jail on suspicion of murder, possession of narcotics for sale, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, illegal possession of an assault weapon, possession of a stolen gun, possession of a controlled substance while armed with a loaded firearm, and having a concealed weapon in a vehicle, according to police.