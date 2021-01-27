Suspect Arrested in Killing of 30-Year-Old Vista Man

The San Diego Sheriff's Department made an arrest Tuesday in the shooting death of a 30-year-old man from Vista.

Hilario Jaimes, 28, was arrested on one count of murder in connection with the death of Oscar Ivan Hernandez, who was found shot to death in a neighborhood in the 400 block of Massachusetts Avenue, near the intersection of N. Santa Fe Avenue and Vista Village Drive, SDSO Lt. Thomas Seiver said.

SDSO said they were first called to the neighborhood on Dec. 29, 2020 for a report of a disturbance. At the scene, a man was found with at least one gunshot wound, SDSO said.

Deputies could be seen surrounding a home at a corner of what appeared to be a cul-de-sac. It was unclear if the man was shot inside the home or elsewhere.

Medics with the Vista Fire Department were called and transferred Hernandez to a local hospital. Unfortunately, he died shortly after he arrived, SDSO said.

Further details surrounding the shooting were not disclosed.

SDSO deputies remained at the scene nearly nine hours after they were called. Some deputies could be seen blocking streets while others were at the door of the house.

SDSO asked anyone with information to call the Homicide Unit at (858) 285- 6330 or after hours at (858) 565-5200. Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.