Suspect Arrested in Homicide Near East Village Parking Garage

A man was arrested in connection to a homicide that occurred in downtown San Diego’s East Village area Tuesday night, police confirmed.

After detectives followed-up on various leads, they identified the suspect as Tyler Cosby, 23, of San Diego, he was arrested Thursday.

On Tuesday, shortly after 10 p.m., the San Diego Police Department began receiving phone calls reporting gunfire near 14th and G streets. The area is near an Albertsons grocery store, west of Interstate 5.

SDPD Lt. Andra Brown said when officers arrived in the area, they spotted a man lying on the sidewalk along the 1400 block of G Street, right at the entrance to a parking garage.

The man was suffering from gunshot wounds; Brown said he died at the scene.

Brown said police have identified the victim of the shooting. His name is not being released at this time, but SDPD said he was 37 years old.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information on this case can reach out to the SDPD’s Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293.