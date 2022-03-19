SDSO

Suspect Arrested in Fatal Shooting on SR-94 in Spring Valley

On March 5, as Saundralina Williams, 27, was driving her white Ford SUV on westbound SR-94 in Spring Valley, someone fired a shot through the back windshield, hitting her in the back of the head

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto and NBC 7 Staff

NBC 7

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) has arrested the suspect in the State Route 94 shooting that left a young mother of three dead, it was announced Saturday.

Thomas Evans III, 47, was arrested early Saturday after authorities conducted a search warrant at his home in La Mesa. Officials said Evans is believed to be responsible for Saundralina Williams's death and was arrested on a charge of murder.

Authorities also conducted a search warrant and recovered what they believe to be the weapon used in the shooting, CHP said in a release.

Shaundralina Williams' family is pleading for anyone with information about the shooting to speak up. NBC 7's Allison Ash has more.

Williams was on life support for the three days following the shooting, her aunt and uncle told NBC 7, but later died of her injuries.

Williams leaves behind three young daughters.


“It’s hard because they were just really getting to know their mom again because she had had some pitfalls and missteps," Katy Lopez explained.

Katy Lopez and her husband Ruben told NBC 7 Williams had just gotten her life back on track and was excited about spending more time with her girls.

Mom of 3 Dies After Weekend Shooting on SR-94 in Spring Valley

“The CHP Border Division’s Special Investigations Unit has been working around the clock to find the person responsible for this senseless crime,” said CHP Chief Scott Parker. “We know the arrest will not bring Ms. Williams back, but we hope that the arrest of the man suspected of her murder will give her family some closure.  The CHP is dedicated to ensuring those who commit crimes of violence on our highways will be caught and brought to justice.”   

