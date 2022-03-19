Suspect Arrested in Fatal Shooting on SR-94 in Spring Valley

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) has arrested the suspect in the State Route 94 shooting that left a young mother of three dead, it was announced Saturday.

Thomas Evans III, 47, was arrested early Saturday after authorities conducted a search warrant at his home in La Mesa. Officials said Evans is believed to be responsible for Saundralina Williams's death and was arrested on a charge of murder.

Authorities also conducted a search warrant and recovered what they believe to be the weapon used in the shooting, CHP said in a release.

On March 5, as Williams, 27, was driving her white Ford SUV on westbound SR-94 in Spring Valley, someone fired a shot through the back windshield, hitting Williams in the back of the head. She crashed her car into the center median. Two male passengers were not hurt.

Shaundralina Williams' family is pleading for anyone with information about the shooting to speak up. NBC 7's Allison Ash has more.

Williams was on life support for the three days following the shooting, her aunt and uncle told NBC 7, but later died of her injuries.

Williams leaves behind three young daughters.



Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

“It’s hard because they were just really getting to know their mom again because she had had some pitfalls and missteps," Katy Lopez explained.

Katy Lopez and her husband Ruben told NBC 7 Williams had just gotten her life back on track and was excited about spending more time with her girls.

“The CHP Border Division’s Special Investigations Unit has been working around the clock to find the person responsible for this senseless crime,” said CHP Chief Scott Parker. “We know the arrest will not bring Ms. Williams back, but we hope that the arrest of the man suspected of her murder will give her family some closure. The CHP is dedicated to ensuring those who commit crimes of violence on our highways will be caught and brought to justice.”