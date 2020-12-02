shooting

Suspect Arrested After Shooting on Trolley in East Village

The gunfire aboard the light-rail tram erupted about 5:15 a.m. in the area of 12th and Imperial avenues, southeast of Petco Park

An argument that erupted between two trolley passengers as they rode through the East Village Wednesday escalated into a shooting that left one of the men wounded and the other under arrest.

The gunfire aboard the light-rail tram erupted about 5:15 a.m. in the area of 12th and Imperial avenues, southeast of Petco Park, according to San Diego police.

Though suffering from a bullet wound to the leg, the 35-year-old victim tackled the shooter and disarmed him with help from fellow commuters, Officer Sarah Foster said. The assailant then jumped off the trolley and ran off.

Paramedics took the victim to a hospital for treatment of apparently non-life-threatening gunshot trauma.

Shortly after 6 a.m., patrol personnel spotted a young man matching the description of the shooter in the 1000 block of Beardsley Avenue.

Footage from SkyRanger 7 showed several patrol vehicles blocking off the area near Beardsley Street and Logan Avenue. Several officers were on the street surrounding a man in handcuffs.

Officer Scott Lockwood said the suspect, later identified as 18-year-old Salvador Sanchez Cantero, was arrested following a foot chase.

