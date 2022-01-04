Suspect Arrested, Accused of Pushing Man to His Death in Front of Train in Old Town on New Year's Day

An apparently homeless man has been accused of pushing a man in front of an oncoming train in Old Town on New Year's Day, killing him.

Twenty-six-year-old Ryan Michael Rukstelis was identified by investigators as the suspect in the case, according to San Diego Police. Officers arrested him shortly after 3 p.m. on Tuesday without incident in the 2200 block of Park Boulevard near Balboa Naval Medical Center in the park.



San Diego Police are searching for a person who pushed a man into an oncoming train, killing him in Old Town Saturday morning. NBC 7's Jackie Crea reports.

Police said that Rukstelis will be charged with murder in connection with the case.

On Monday. authorities identified Martin Andara of Santee as the man who was killed on New Year's Day when he was pushed him into the path of an oncoming train at Old Town Transit Center.

Andara, 68, had just gotten off a southbound trolley at the Taylor Street depot about 6:15 a.m. Saturday when a man who police now believe was Rukstelis exited at the same time and shoved Andara off the boarding platform without provocation and then fled on foot, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The victim fell into the side of a passing train, suffering fatal injuries, SDPD Lt. Andra Brown said. He died at the scene.

Anybody with information about the case is being urged to contact SDPD's Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293. Tips can be called in anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.