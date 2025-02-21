Crime and Courts

Man arrested after DNA evidence links suspect to 2008 Oceanside cold case murder

Jeffrey Roberson, 59, was taken into custody in Spring Valley for allegedly murdering Cecil Zachary Jr., according to the Oceanside Police Department.

By City News Service

Generic image of a patrol car from the Oceanside Police Department.
NBC 7

Authorities announced an arrest Thursday in connection with the slaying of a man in Oceanside nearly 16 years ago.

Jeffrey Roberson, 59, was taken into custody in Spring Valley on Wednesday for allegedly murdering Cecil Zachary Jr. in 2008, according to the Oceanside Police Department.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

Cold-case investigators linked Roberson to the slaying through DNA evidence, OPD Detective Sergeant Dave Estrada said. During an interview with OPD Crimes of Violence Detectives after his arrest, Roberson admitted to the killing.

Police have released no suspected motive for the alleged murder nor disclosed the nature of the relationship, if any, between Roberson and Zachary.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

"This arrest is the result of years of dedicated investigative work and advancements in forensic technology," Estrada said.

Roberson was being held without bail at San Diego Central Jail pending arraignment, scheduled for Friday afternoon.

Copyright City News Service

This article tagged under:

Crime and CourtsOceanside
Newsletters Decision 2024 Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us