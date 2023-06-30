Suspect, 20, in fatal City Heights shooting arrested in Arizona

A San Diego resident was arrested in Arizona Friday in the fatal shooting of another man in a neighborhood near Manzanita Canyon, authorities reported.

Michael Hall, 20, was taken into custody Friday morning by officers with the Glendale Police Department in Arizona, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Hall allegedly shot Cedrick Cruz, 35, shortly after 11 a.m. Tuesday in the 3200 block of 40th Street in the Castle area of City Heights.

Patrol personnel responding to the gunfire in the neighborhood just east of state Route 15 arrived to find a good Samaritan giving first aid to Cruz in a residential front yard, SDPD Lt. Jud Campbell said.

Officers took over the lifesaving attempts prior to the arrival of paramedics, who took the mortally wounded San Diego man to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Witnesses told investigators the youthful assailant ran off to the north following the shooting.

Police did not disclose what led detectives to identify Hall as the alleged killer and have released no suspected motive for the deadly gunfire.

"At this time information is very limited, but it appears there may (have been) some type of relationship between the (shooter) and the victim in this incident," Campbell said Thursday. "However, the exact nature of that relationship has not been determined or confirmed at this time."