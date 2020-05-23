Suspect, 17, Arrested in Coronado Robbery, Shooting

A 17-year-old boy was arrested today in connection with a robbery and shooting in Coronado that left another teenager seriously wounded two weeks ago.

Detectives and a SWAT team took the suspect into custody in Chula Vista on suspicion of attempted murder, robbery, and assault with a deadly weapon, according to Coronado police.

The arrestee, whose name was withheld because he's a juvenile, allegedly was one of two youths who met the 18-year-old Jacob McKanry in the 900 block of Orange Avenue on the evening of May 4 after communicating with him on the internet and arranging to buy jewelry from him.

While negotiating the proposed sale, the suspect and his cohort allegedly snatched the jewelry away from the Coronado High School student, then shot him while fleeing.

The victim was hospitalized with serious gunshot trauma, according to police.

McKanry survived after successful surgery. He told NBC 7 doctors decided to leave the bullet lodged in his body because it was so close to his spine.

On May 15, the family said he was back in the hospital with an infection that grew into an abscess the size of a lemon. No update has been given.

To help the family with the costs of medical care, friends have started a GoFundMe account.