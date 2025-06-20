Surviving zip-tied kittens making remarkable recovery

Two kittens found zip-tied together at a local shopping center one month ago are "going to make a full recovery," the Helen Woodward Animal Center said Friday.

The orange tabbies named Frodo and Sam were found on May 20, along with three other kittens tied together beneath a shopping cart at a PetSmart in Riverside County.

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The other kittens did not survive their injuries, which were unspecified by the nonprofit.

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Frodo and Sam were taken to the center for treatment. Helen Woodward medical staff determined the kittens were less than 5 days old, still had their umbilical cords and "were covered in fleas."

One of the kittens also sustained "significant damage on their rear left leg from the zip tie. They were rushed to Helen Woodward Animal Center with grim prognosis for their survival," Animal Center officials said in a statement. "Frodo's rear left leg looked completely mutilated, and the brothers hadn't eaten in hours.

"Despite the seemingly bleak outlook for their survival, the center took them in," they added. "Now, a month later, it's looking like the brothers will live full, healthy lives."

The kittens are recovering in foster care.

On Monday, Frodo and Sam — named after characters in the "Lord of the Rings" trilogy — were brought in for a four-week checkup and first round of shots, according to the animal center.

Staff "marveled at just how large the two had grown and how much energy they had," officials said. Dr. Alexis Siler, the Animal Center's medical director, said she "was shocked by how well Frodo's leg was healing."

"After he lost his foot, I thought for sure we would have to amputate Frodo's entire leg," Siler said. "But his wound is healing so well, he might end up getting to keep [his leg]."

Along with physical growth and remarkable healing, Frodo and Sam "also have continued to have voracious appetites," according to the Animal Center.

The foster volunteer said that Sam "isn't afraid to meow at her until she feeds them. He's even tried climbing out of their enclosure for second breakfast."

Officials added that Frodo isn't as big or as strong as his feline brother but is still just as active.

"The foster reports he's capable of walking, starting to climb, and he's a 'champion eater," ' they added.

According to animal center officials, an investigation into who abused the kittens "has reached a roadblock."

"Authorities who reviewed the security camera footage weren't able to find anything conclusive," said animal center officials, who encouraged people who learn of animal abuse cases to immediately contact San Diego County Animal Services.

If someone feels an animal's life is in immediate danger, they should call 911, according to the Animal Center.

Officials said Frodo and Sam will stay in foster care until they both are 8 weeks old and weigh 2 pounds.

"Once both those conditions are met, they'll be altered and then made available for adoption," they said.

According to the animal center, the feline brothers "have received attention and love from across the [United States], and even as far away as Italy, Germany, United Arab Emirates, New Zealand, Malaysia and Korea.

"Positive updates seem like a great way to end the week," the animal center added.