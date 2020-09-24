Surveillance Video Released in Broad Day Kidnapping Attempt in North County

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department released a surveillance video of the attempted kidnapping that occurred in a parking lot of a Costco in Vista Saturday to alleviate understandable concern from community members.

SDSO said they are aware of social media posts and community concerns following the attempted kidnapping.

"It is understandable that anytime an incident involves a child in the vicinity of an event, it can produce fear and anxiety on the part of parents and community. This is why law enforcement prioritizes these cases and focuses on the evidence," SDSO said in a release. "In this case, based on the video and other evidence gathered as part of our investigation, the Vista Sheriff’s Station believes there is no ongoing threat or danger to our community’s children related to this incident."

On Saturday, Jennifer Lawson and Peter Kopchak and the couple’s two young children were in their vehicle, backing out of a parking spot. As the car was in motion, a man later identified by deputies as Adam Glavinic, 37, opened a rear door where the couple's 2-year-old child was.

“I don't know what his intentions were to do with my son, but it wasn't a good thing. There was nothing good he was going to do to my son,” the boy’s mother, Jennifer Lawson, said.

In the surveillance video, the man can be seen opening the rear car door, and soon thereafter, Lawson is seen getting out of the car and pushing him away. The video then ends.

Kopchak and Lawson held Glavinic until an off-duty sheriff’s deputy showed up to help.

“I think I hit him once and he hit the ground, then I just got on top of him,” Kopchak said.

Glavinic was arrested and booked at the Vista Detention Center and charged with serious crimes including attempted kidnapping and being under the influence of a controlled substance. He was later released after paying off a $100,000 bail, SDSO said.

The District Attorney's Office is conducting a thorough review of the evidence before making a determination about potential prosecution.