Surveillance Footage Offers Closer Look at Suspect Who Allegedly Sexually Assaulted Teen in Lincoln Acres

Surveillance footage is offering the public a better look at a man who deputies say sexually assaulted a teenager this week in the Lincoln Acres community.

Around 3 p.m. Tuesday, a 16-year-old girl walking down Prospect Avenue was tackled to the ground by an 18-year-old suspect on Prospect Avenue near Sweetwater Road, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Authorities said a good Samaritan intervened to help the victim as she tried to fight off the assailant, reports NBC 7's Jackie Crea.

"She was able to fight him off and run away," according to Lt. Kevin Ralph. "The victim says the suspect caught up to her, tackled her again and tried to sexually assault her."

Deputies released still images of the suspect along with a call to the public to help track him down. On Thursday, CrimeStoppers released a neighbor's surveillance footage that offers a clearer view, and NBC 7 spoke to the resident whose cameras recorded it.

"It’s pretty scary to see this," Anthony Zatarain said. "I hope this doesn’t happen again."

The suspect was described as a 5-foot-11, 180-pound, Hispanic man with medium-length curly hair. He was last seen in a tan shirt with a ripped neckline and khaki pants.

Zatarain's cameras spotted him walking up Prospect Street moments after the alleged attack. He appears to be favoring his right side as if he injured his arm and leg.

Another neighbor told NBC 7 the suspect was spotted on their doorbell camera as he was approaching the dead end of Prospect Street. She says he looked over the highway, then he sat on the guard rail for a while before he went back down the hill and toward the area where the alleged attack occurred.

A good samaritan intervened in the attack and that's when the attacker ran off, according to the SDSO. Investigators say the suspect got away with the victim’s cell phone but police later found it.





he was last seen running eastbound towards a nearby gas station along sweetwater road.

While police haven’t identified the man as homeless, there are pockets of encampments in the areas. We know from people living there police have questioned and shared with them this video.

The victim suffered minor injuries in the incident, police.

The investigation is being conducted by the San Diego County Sheriff's Department's Sexual Assault Unit.