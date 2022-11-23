Surprise! La Mesa Gas Station Offers Gasoline for $4 Per Gallon

What seemed too good to be true for local drivers ended up being a deal too good to pass on when one gas station in La Mesa offered gasoline for less than $4 per gallon.

The discounted prices turned heads on the road as the Chevron gas station on Baltimore Drive offered a regular gallon of gasoline for $3.99.

“You see gas at old school prices from the ‘90s, you show up!” Brandy Collins, a La Mesa resident, told NBC 7.

Collins wasn’t the only one who rushed to the gas station. Once locals caught wind of the deal, drivers wanting to take advantage of the lowered prices lined up Wednesday morning.

At this time, the average price for a gallon of gas in San Diego County is $5.194 – the lowest its been since March 4.

Those who feel the grip of the still-steep prices of gasoline can still have a chance of fueling up for cheap at the La Mesa location until Thursday night. The deal will go on until 9 p.m. Wednesday, and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday – just in time for any Thanksgiving road trips.