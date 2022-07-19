Surf's Up, San Diego: Waves Could Reach 8 Feet or More Amid High Surf Advisory

Surf's up in San Diego as swells from the southwest bring waves as high as eight feet to local beaches this week.

A high surf advisory is in effect until 8 a.m. Thursday due to potentially dangerous surf of four to six feet, with some sets reaching eight feet, particularly on southwestern facing beaches, the National Weather Service said. Surf will be strongest on Tuesday and Wednesday.

"Surf is going to be elevated. The rip current risk is also going to be very high so if you're at the beaches make sure you always swim near a lifeguard," NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said.

We are receiving reports of very high surf and strong rip currents at the beaches. A High Surf Advisory remains in effect through 8 AM Thursday for the San Diego & Orange County Beaches. Know your swimming limits and ALWAYS swim near a lifeguard for your safety!#ripcurrents pic.twitter.com/L93gnqhnVb — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) July 19, 2022

The NWS warns inexperienced swimmers should refrain from going into the water.

But, warming temperatures inland will make you want to head to the cooler coast. The region will continue to see temperatures warm up through Friday, the NWS said.

Cooling is expected over the weekend and there may even be a return of some of that monsoonal moisture that brought some thunderstorms and showers to the mountains and deserts of San Diego earlier this week.