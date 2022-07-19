San Diego

Surf's Up, San Diego: Waves Could Reach 8 Feet or More Amid High Surf Advisory

"Surf is going to be elevated. The rip current risk is also going to be very high so if you're at the beaches make sure you always swim near a lifeguard"

By Christina Bravo

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Surf's up in San Diego as swells from the southwest bring waves as high as eight feet to local beaches this week.

A high surf advisory is in effect until 8 a.m. Thursday due to potentially dangerous surf of four to six feet, with some sets reaching eight feet, particularly on southwestern facing beaches, the National Weather Service said. Surf will be strongest on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Get updates on what's happening in San Diego to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

"Surf is going to be elevated. The rip current risk is also going to be very high so if you're at the beaches make sure you always swim near a lifeguard," NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The NWS warns inexperienced swimmers should refrain from going into the water.

But, warming temperatures inland will make you want to head to the cooler coast. The region will continue to see temperatures warm up through Friday, the NWS said.

Local

nbc 7 investigates Jul 14

NBC 7 Investigates: San Diego Police Face Scrutiny Over Woman's Murder

San Diego County 3 hours ago

DUI Driver Who Killed Poway Father, Son to Be Sentenced

Cooling is expected over the weekend and there may even be a return of some of that monsoonal moisture that brought some thunderstorms and showers to the mountains and deserts of San Diego earlier this week.

This article tagged under:

San DiegoBeachessurfinghigh surfrip currents
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California LX News Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us