Surfrider SD Hosting Beach Cleanups Across County Following Holiday Weekend

The Surfrider Foundation will host post-Independence Day cleanup efforts on Monday at beaches across San Diego County.

On Monday morning, which the Surfrider Foundation refers to as "the morning after," volunteers are slated to remove trash and debris expected to be left behind at county beaches by thousands of residents and visitors flocking to the shores for the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

According to the Surfrider Foundation, nearly 800 volunteers turned out in 2019 and removed a collective 3,900 pounds of trash -- including 5,930 cigarette butts -- from five beaches in a three-hour span.

"These cleanups raise awareness about how we're unintentionally trashing the beaches we love," said Mitch Silverstein, chapter manager for Surfrider Foundation San Diego. "More than anything, we'd love to see beachgoers ditch common single-use plastic picnic items like bottled water, cups, plates, utensils, etc. and replace them with reusable versions, which are much less likely to be left behind as litter."

This year's cleanup efforts will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at:

Ocean Beach Pier;

Ocean Beach Dog Park;

Belmont Park at Mission Beach;

Crystal Pier in Pacific Beach;

Moonlight Beach in Encinitas;

Oceanside Pier.

The cleanup events are open to the public. Bags, gloves and trash grabbers will be provided while supplies last, but participants are encouraged to bring their own reusable supplies.

Registration is available online.