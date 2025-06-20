Surfers who both lost legs in shark attacks pair up to catch North County waves

For years, the Challenged Athletes Foundation has been helping adaptive athletes face their fears and overcome their doubts, and on Friday, two challenged athletes, both the victims of shark attacks, took fear out of the equation.

Mike Coots and Jamison "JJ" Reeder both received prosthetic legs from the foundation that assist with their active lifestyles and will made it possible for them to surf at various spots in North County this weekend.

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"I lost my leg to a tiger shark attack," Coots said.

“I got attacked by a 10-foot bull shark," the 13-year-old Reeder said.

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The film, which turns 50 Friday, fueled fears of the then-unknown creatures but also sparked a curiousity that has led to a better understanding of sharks' role in the ecosystem. NBC 7's Derek Togerson has details.

Reeder was attacked while snorkeling three years ago in Florida; Coots was bitten while surfing in 1997.

Coots said he "punched the shark in the nose three times" in an effort to get free.

JJ said the shark that attacked him "bit low on my leg, than it started shaking and I saw what it was.”

Friday morning, the Challenged Athletes Foundation brought Coots and Reeder together at the Oceanside Pier for a surfing session. It was the first time the two amputees with similar stories had surfed together.

Reeder said he "couldn't wait to shred the waves."

While Friday was their first session, it was hardly the first time both surfers had been in the ocean since their attacks.

Reeder said that, just weeks after the attack, he "went back to the same reef, because I didn’t want the hospital or the shark attack to be my greatest fear.”

Coots also returned to the ocean quickly.

"I couldn’t imagine my life not being in the water, and the odds of me getting attacked again would be pretty crazy," Coots said.

Reeder even has a picture of a great white on his prosthetic leg and a slogan on the back that says, "Face your fear."

While Coots doesn't have a photo of a shark on his prosthetic, he does take pictures of sharks — underwater... for a living. The photographer is also an advocate for shark conservation.

“It's ironic that I’m wanting to protect an animal that nearly killed me," Coots said, "but they really are the greatest muse on earth. They’re difficult to photograph and beautiful, and Hollywood has done a good job demonizing them, so I feel a sense of purpose to balance that narrative.”

Two different people, two different shark attacks, one common love for the ocean.

"The water makes me feel happy and alive," Reeder said.

"The ocean has nearly taken our lives, but, at end of the day, we are returning back to the sea with the biggest smiles on our face,” Coots said.

The pair will be part of the Challenged Athletes Foundation adaptive surfing exhibition being held Saturday in Encinitas during the Switchfoot Bro-Am beach fest in Encinitas.