Surfers Hit the Water in Pacific Beach as City Beaches Reopen

As the sun came up over San Diego’s coastline Monday, dozens of surfers grabbed their boards and headed into the water in Pacific Beach – something they had been itching to do for weeks.

One by one, surfers trickled into the ocean near Crystal Pier. By dawn, the water was speckled with people on surfboards.

It was the first morning in many weeks that city beaches were open after being shuttered as part of the public health order due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Effective at sunrise, the city of San Diego reopened city beaches to activities like surfing, swimming and single-person paddling and kayaking.

Mount Hope resident Dale Huntington was one of the first surfers in the water in Pacific Beach. He told NBC 7 he got up at 3 a.m. to hit the water.

He hoped that everyone would follow the city’s rules so this wave could keep going.

“I’m not convinced they’re not going to close it back down, because I’ve been seeing what the people are doing on the beaches,” Huntington told NBC 7. “Surfers are solitary; we like each other but we hang out away from each other. I’m hoping that we can all do the right thing and not crowd around the beach so that those of us – this is our exercise, this is for our mental health – that we can continue doing what we love doing.”

Over the hot weekend, tens of thousands of people packed the sand at Newport Beach in Orange County, where locals compared the crowds to July 4.

PB surfer Mitchell Wright was in the water too. He couldn’t believe how many surfers were out there by dawn.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen it this crowded at 5 a.m.,” Wright said. “So, this is pretty unusual, but like I said, I think everybody’s just so excited to get in the water, so they wanted to get out here as quick as they could.”

People could also be seen strolling on the shoreline, walking their dogs and jogging. Those activities, under the city’s guidelines, were also allowed on city beaches starting Monday at sunrise.

Savannah Mude walked along the beach and told NBC 7 she couldn’t believe how many surfers were in the water.

“I honestly thought those were birds down there when I first looked,” Mude said. “And then I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, there are so many surfers!’”

San Diego resident Melanie Aikin also took a Monday morning walk in Pacific Beach. She said it felt good.

“I feel like it made us happy,” she explained. “We walked down there, and we were like, ‘That’s so awesome.’ Like it feels like this is maybe coming to an end.”

The city of San Diego reopened beaches under Phase 1 of a regional plan that allows limited coastal activities.

Here’s what’s allowed at city beaches, as of April 27:

Oceans: swimming, surfing, kayaking and single-person paddling.

swimming, surfing, kayaking and single-person paddling. Beaches and shorelines: only walking and running.

Here’s what’s NOT allowed:

Stopping, sitting or lying down on beaches or shorelines.

Gatherings and non-physical distancing activities.

Boardwalks, piers, parking lots and Fiesta Island remain closed, the city said. San Diego Bat is open for kayaking and single-person paddling but swimming and recreational boating is not allowed.

San Diego city leaders have urged locals using city beaches to exercise to also exercise social distancing practices. The use of face masks or coverings is also recommended by city leaders.

Again, these rules pertain to San Diego city beaches. For updates on those locations, check the city’s website here. The city of San Diego’s beaches span over 17 miles of coastline and 4,600 acres including Pacific Beach, Ocean Beach, Mission Beach and La Jolla Shores.

NBC 7’s Greg Bledsoe shares what you need to know about the impact of the coronavirus in San Diego County on the morning of April 27, 2020.

For coastal cities and beaches not under the city of San Diego’s jurisdiction, those cities can make their own decision on when to reopen their beaches.

For instance, the city of Oceanside said its beaches would be open for limited use starting Monday. In Encinitas, part of Moonlight Beach is now open, but also with restrictions like no lounging on the beach. Surfing and swimming is allowed.

State beaches remain closed, including Carlsbad State Beach, San Elijo State Beach and Torrey Pines. Updates on those COVID-19-related closures can be seen here.

Phase 2 of the regional plan will include all activities that allow for physical distancing at beaches, bays, piers, boardwalks and parking lots. San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer said last week this transition between Phase 1 and Phase 2 would be determined through guidance from county public health officials.