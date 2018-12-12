Surfer Found Floating Face Down, Rescued by Bystander, Lifeguards at Tourmaline Surfing Park - NBC 7 San Diego
Surfer Found Floating Face Down, Rescued by Bystander, Lifeguards at Tourmaline Surfing Park

By Andrew Johnson

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 24 minutes ago

    A woman was rescued from a beach near La Jolla and Pacific Beach after she was discovered unconscious, floating face down out from shore Wednesday morning.

    Lifeguards with the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department were notified of the fallen surfer at the Tourmaline Surfing Park at around 8:10 a.m.

    She was found in the “zone of the surf,” said Monica Munoz, a representative with SDFD. This area is where the waves break and approach the shoreline. The water here is usually greater than 15 feet deep.

    A bystander pulled her out of the water and began performing CPR, Munoz said.

    Lifeguards continued life-saving measures when they arrived shortly after, according to SDFD.

    "From what I heard from the lifeguards and first responders, there was a return of heartbeat and spontaneous breathing," a man who said he knows the victim told NBC 7.

    Munoz described the woman as in her 30s.

    The man said she had been surfing in the area for about a year.

    He said the woman is an experienced surfer from Central California and is used to riding big waves.

    She was taken to Scripps Memorial Hospital for treatment, according to Munoz.

      

