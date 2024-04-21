US Supreme Court to decide what cities like San Diego can do about homeless camps

The nation's highest court is expected to hear a case known as Grants Pass on Monday that will have major implications on San Diego's homeless camping ban.

The case could have a major impact on how local and state governments deal with the rising homeless population in cities.

“It absolutely is a game changer. Both sides agree it’s a game changer,” attorney Dan Eaton said.

This particular case stems from Grants Pass, Oregon's effort to enforce local laws against camping on public property.

The Supreme Court justices will review an appeals court ruling, which found that ordinances in Grants Pass are prohibited under the U.S. Constitution’s Eight Amendment.

“The bottom line with respect to this case is that whatever the Supreme Court decides, it’s going to set the scope on regulation on encampments,” Eaton said.

In San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria’s State of the City address earlier this year, he touted the success of the city’s camping ban, which he says led to a 60% decline in downtown homelessness since May 2023.

Some legal experts expect the Supreme Court to hand down a ruling that will give city and state leaders more options in tackling the homeless issue.

“I suspect that the Supreme Court is going to issue a ruling that gives places like the city of San Diego an even freer hand than it has exercised to regulate encampments on public property,” Eaton said.

The Supreme Court justices are expected to release a written opinion in June.