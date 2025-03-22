Supporters turn out for 2025 Headstrong Walk to support brain-injury survivors

Organizers held a major fundraising effort Saturday to support survivors of traumatic brain injuries and their families.

The Survive Headstrong Walk is an annual event sponsored by the San Diego Brain Injury Foundation, which has expanded to provide services beyond San Diego County and into Imperial and Riverside counties, too.

"Brain injury is often overlooked and underserved," said Roslyn Knox, the executive director of SDBIF. "We make sure TBI patients know we can provide them with advocacy, therapy and direct services, including support for caregivers."

"Compared to the tallest human being [who is] 8-foot 10-inches, I’m short — that's why they call me Shortie," said a 31-year-old man who only wanted to be identified by his nickname.

Shortie has a sense of humor and an appreciation for the artery rupture in his brain that was seconds away from killing him in 2014.

"When I was originally injured I was one side paralyzed," Shortie said. "I was really out of it. It was bad, but I’ve gotten better."

Shortie (center) walked with the team from San Diego Community College of Continuing Education, where he is a student. (MG PEREZ)

Years of treatment and rehabilitation have allowed Shortie to live a more routine life. On Saturday, he was a member of the team walking for the San Diego Community College of Continuing Education.

The college offers the only program in the country to provide free classes that support survivors recovering from brain trauma, stroke, aneurysm, brain tumor, brain infection and anoxia.

“Supporting brain injury survivors and their families is at the heart of what we do,” said College of Continuing Education president Tina M. King. "San Diego College of Continuing Education was built to provide accessible and equitable education for all people of all backgrounds. We are honored to return to the walk as a top donor on behalf of our inspiring students."

Mark Ergino is another survivor currently enrolled in the ABI college program. He was on a business trip 17 years ago in Oregon when he suddenly had a terrible headache.

“I just passed out, and they brought me to the hospital there, and they found out I had a brain bleed,” Ergino said.

Ergino’s wife, Evelyn, has been the strongest supporter in his recovery. She and other family and friends of TBI patients also walked Saturday to bring awareness and raise donations.

All these years later, Mark said, his health is much better.

"[Especially with] my memory," Mark said. "I didn't remember anything from beforehand. It was a big turnaround. I'm just glad God saved me for my second life."