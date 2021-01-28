lottery

SuperLotto Plus Ticket With Five Numbers Sold in El Cajon

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number is 1 in 41,416,353, according to the California Lottery

Superlotto Plus
A ticket with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, in tonight's SuperLotto Plus drawing was sold at a convenience store in El Cajon and is worth $12,297, the California Lottery announced.

Two other tickets with five numbers, but missing the Mega number were sold, one at a doughnut shop in South El Monte in Los Angeles County and the other at a discount-party supplies store in Vallejo in the San Francisco Bay Area. They are also worth $12,297.

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers and the estimated jackpot for Saturday's drawing will grow to $16 million.

The numbers drawn Wednesday night were 9, 10, 16, 30, 46 and the Mega number was 13. The jackpot was $15 million.

The drawing was the ninth since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number is 1 in 41,416,353, according to the California Lottery.

