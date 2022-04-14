Super Egg-cited: A list of Easter Egg Hunts in San Diego this Weekend

The Easter egg hunts will be in full swing this weekend as Easter Sunday approaches. So grab the little ones for some activities this weekend.

Below we have compiled a list of egg hunts around the county taking place on Saturday, April 16:

San Diego

North Park Mini Park

3812 29th St, San Diego, CA 92104; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

North Park, Presidio and Adams Recreation Center will be hosting a FREE 3 in 1 Spring Egg Hunt. This event will have plenty of activities and fun prizes for all ages.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Movement BE Center

6787 El Cajon Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92115; 12 to 3 p.m.

The first annual FREE Easter Egg Hunt will be taking place at the Movement BE Center. There will be plenty of arts and crafts and free lunch for youth.

Nobel Athletic Fields and Recreation Center

Nobel Rec Center, 8810 Judicial Dr.; 10 am to noon

A FREE Scavenger Hunt Egg-Stravaganza will be taking place at the recreation center where there will be sand tubes, egg dying and more.

Mountain View Community Center

641 S. Boundary St. San Diego, CA 92113; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

A FREE Spring Egg Hunt will be taking place at the Mountain View Community Center where they will also have jumpers, games, candy, raffles, prizes, as well as the opportunity to take a picture with the Easter Bunny.

Willie Henderson Sports Complex

1035 South 45th Street San Diego CA 92113; 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The Willie Henderson Sports Complex will be hosting a FREE Spring Egg Hunt for different age groups that will include, face painters, arts and crafts and more.

Park de la Cruz

3901 Landis St, San Diego, CA; 10 a.m. to noon

There will be a FREE Egg Hunt at the field across the street from Park de la Cruz.

Pacific Beach Recreation Center

1405 Diamond St. San Diego, CA 92109; 10 a.m. to noon

A FREE Spring Egg Hunt will be taking place at the Pacific Beach Recreation Center with games, raffles, entertainment, a photo booth and more.

North County

Poinsettia Park

6600 Hidden Valley Road Carlsbad, CA 92011; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Carlsbad will host a FREE large egg hunt that will feature other activities like face painting, crafts, cookie decorating and more.

6600 Hidden Valley Road Carlsbad, CA 92011; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Carlsbad will host a FREE large egg hunt that will feature other activities like face painting, crafts, cookie decorating and more.

East County

Easter Extravaganza at Grossmont Center

5500 Grossmont Center Drive, La Mesa, CA 91942; 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Grossmont Center's FREE Easter Extravaganza will include face painting, balloon animals, games, a scavenger hunt and more.

South Bay