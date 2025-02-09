Super DUI patrols for Super Bowl LIX

During Super Bowl Sunday, the San Diego County Sheriff's Office is planning added patrols to look for impaired drivers, agency officials said.

The patrols will begin at 3 p.m. Sunday and continue until 5 a.m. Monday, the Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Last year, 6,664 drivers were held on suspicion of impaired driving in the county, the office said. A total of 25 people were arrested for impaired driving during Super Bowl Sunday 2024, the department noted.