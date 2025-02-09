traffic

Super DUI patrols for Super Bowl LIX

According to the Harris Poll, an estimated 22.6 million Americans plan to miss work the day after the Super Bowl. That's up 40% from this time last year.

By City News Service

During Super Bowl Sunday, the San Diego County Sheriff's Office is planning added patrols to look for impaired drivers, agency officials said.

The patrols will begin at 3 p.m. Sunday and continue until 5 a.m. Monday, the Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Last year, 6,664 drivers were held on suspicion of impaired driving in the county, the office said. A total of 25 people were arrested for impaired driving during Super Bowl Sunday 2024, the department noted.

