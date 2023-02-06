As Chris Stapleton belts out the nation's anthem to millions watching Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, some military aircraft with ties to San Diego will bring the ballad home with a spectacular flyover.

The flyover will be made up of aircraft from three squadrons, including a fighter jet from the "Argonauts" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 147, which were most recently deployed with the San Diego-based aircraft carrier USS Carl Vison on an eight-month deployment that concluded last year.

The futuristic-looking F-35Cs flown by the Argonauts are meant for air-to-air combat, ground strikes and intelligence gathering and surveillance, according to the Navy.

"The fifth-generation strike fighter F-35C Lightning II integrates advanced stealth technology into a highly agile, supersonic aircraft that provides unprecedented battlespace awareness, versatility and survivability," The Navy said.

This time, they'll be flown for something a bit more uplifting. On the ground beneath their flyover Stapleton, an eight-time Grammy, 15-time Country Music Association and 10-time Academy of Country Music award-winner, will be performing America's song.

In all, four aircraft will fly in the formation -- two F/A-18F Super Hornets from VFA 122, an EA-18G Growler from VAQ 129 and the Argonauts' F-35C, the U.S. Navy said. The Growler is based at NAS Whidbey Island in Washington while the others are based at NAS Leemore in California.

The flyover will also celebrate 50 years of women in the Navy. Lt. Katie Martinez will be representing women aboard one of the F/A-18F Super Hornets.

Other Super Bowl performers include Babyface, Sheryl Lee Ralph of "Abbott Elementary" and Tony Kotsur. Of course, the Super Bowl halftime show is being headlined by top-selling recording artist Rihanna.

Super Bowl LVII is set for Sunday, Feb. 12, with kickoff at 3:30 p.m. PST in Glendale, Ariz. Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles will battle Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.