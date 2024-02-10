Sunshine following days of rain boosts businesses and the mood of San Diegans

The sunshine has returned to San Diego after rain soaked the county the week of Feb. 4.

“It’s such an amazing day,” San Diegan Lucy Jackson said on Saturday.

The drier weather is leading people to flock to local attractions.

“We are going to plan to go down to [Pacific Beach], to Oscars to get some ceviche, maybe go to another surf spot or something,” Bre Snodgrass said.

The streak of sunny days also means increased revenue for some businesses.

“Comparing last weekend to this weekend, I expect around a 50% to 60% increase just based on the weather alone,” owner of Mission Beach Rentals said.

San Diegans are hoping for continued good weather and are making plans to enjoy it while it lasts.

“Well hopefully it will remain pretty sunny. I know there’s a little bit of rain coming next week, but I just love when the sun is out, and I hope for it to stay consistently out and warm,” Jackson said.