Water Ski Team Finds Sunken Car in Mission Bay

A collegiate water ski team discovered a sunken car in Mission Bay while practicing Thursday morning.

The San Diego State University water ski team was practicing off the coast of Fiesta Island when one member looked down and said, “That’s a Mercedes.”

Curtis Williams was out on a boat, coaching the team when he said he spotted the car roughly four to six feet below the surface. The crew was approximately 100 feet from the shore.

San Diego Lifeguards responded to the scene after 8 a.m. where recent tire tracks were found in the sand.

The sunroof was broken, and the trunk was open. No one was inside the car when officials towed it to shore.

The San Diego Police Department is investigating.