Sunflowers are popping at The Flower Fields, but not for long

FINDING FLORAL SPLENDOR? It's not too hard to do around California, if you know where to go. And while flowers do have a way of prettily proliferating across the Golden State, discovering different sorts of specimens in a single place, in profusion, can feel like something special. The Flower Fields in Carlsbad has long been that special place, thanks to the millions (and millions and millions) of Giant Tecolote Ranunculus flowers that pop there through much of March, April, and May each year. But near the colorful conclusion of the attraction's seasonal run, which stretches from the first day of March through Mother's Day each year, a different sort of petal-rocking favorite come into view: the sunflower. In fact, a "Sea of Sunflowers" appears at The Flower Fields during its final days, all to give sunnies — the fans of sunflowers — a snapshot-ready adventure.

THE SUNFLOWERY SPAN... rambles for five acres, and visitors can expect "an array of colors, shapes, and sizes" to admire. If you'd like to alight, like a butterfly might, at the heart of what staff members call the "sunflower sanctuary," board a Tractor Wagon Ride and enjoy the scenic roll. Of course, there is still ranunculus splendor to savor, and other springful sights, like "Glass in Flight," artists Alex Heveri's sun-catching sculptures of butterflies, bees, and other garden dwellers. If you're planning to call upon the Carlsbad gem over Mother's Day Weekend, be sure to get your tickets well in advance (which is solid advice for any day you plan to visit). But whether you're in search of sunflowers, butterflies, sweet peas, or a day out in the fresh air, act fast: May 11 is the closing date in 2025.

Pictured: Sunflowers from a previous season at The Flower Fields.