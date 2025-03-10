Sunday sewage spill leads to more problems in Tijuana River Valley

Millions of gallons of raw sewage spilled from a construction site in Tijuana and found its way into San Diego County early Sunday. The spill came after a few days of rain already flushed the polluted Tijuana River Valley.

“Every time it rains, we have insane amounts of volume and flow of the river,” sighed Imperial Beach Mayor Paloma Aguirre. “We can't take more of this.”

The International Boundary and Water Commission released a statement Sunday evening about the spill.

“A team of experts from the USIBWC, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and U.S. Department of State is engaging with Mexico to determine the cause of the excessive flow and whether it was related to Mexico's work on a new international collector,” read a portion of the statement.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

The international collector is a new pipeline meant to deliver raw sewage to wastewater treatment plants in the U.S. and Mexico. Tijuana crews are currently installing a bypass to prevent sewage from escaping while the new collector is put online. An IBWC spokesman confirmed something happened early Sunday morning but could not elaborate.

“All we know is that there's a lot of spill, millions of gallons of untreated wastewater going into the river,” said Aguirre, adding "the people who are suffering are the people of South County."

Just hours before the spill in Tijuana, Lee Zeldin, the new administrator for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, posted on X about the sewage crisis at the border: “This is unacceptable. Mexico must honor its commitments to control this pollution and sewage!”

“I’m glad that he acknowledged that this is a crisis,” Aguirre said.

Making matters worse Monday, U.S. Rep. Scott Peters said Congress is expected to vote this week on a continuing resolution that could slash the IBWC’s budget in half for the rest of the fiscal year. The IBWC not only is responsible for the South Bay International Wastewater Treatment Plant, which is currently under repair, but it is also responsible for cleaning millions of gallons of wastewater from Mexico every day. It was neglected for decades, which is one of the reasons the South Bay is overrun every day with raw sewage.

Peters said the budget proposal should not impact construction on repairs at the treatment plant. However, it could impact regular upkeep in the future.