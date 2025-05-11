Sunday mass celebrated for the first time since the election of Pope Leo XIV

The first Catholic mass in San Diego County every Sunday morning begins at 6:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Logan Heights. It is a Spanish mass catering to the predominantly immigrant and Latino community.

The church held a Mother’s Day breakfast for families to fellowship, Sunday. Eva Casillas came with her boyfriend. They are both strong supporters of the newly elected Pope Leo XIV.

“He seems so real. It hits home. He knows us in this country. We are, most of us, immigrants (like him)," said Casillas.

Her boyfriend, Stan Bialecki, said his girlfriend and the Pope inspired him to return to the Catholic church after leaving years ago.

But in 2021 he experienced the miracle of a life-saving heart transplant, and then a spiritual awakening when his heart surgeon said to him, "I'm just your seamstress. The rest of it is up to God. That hit me...like wow!" he said.

The OLG clergy members call their community the 'immigrant church' because of the diversity of parishioners who attend. Many of them come from mixed families with parents who are undocumented and their children who are U.S. citizens.

President Trump issued an executive order in January ending the protection of churches, schools, and health centers as sanctuaries from immigration agents. That has caused fear and anxiety among Catholic immigrants everywhere. One parishioner at Our Lady of Guadalupe was deported.

“There needs to be at least one safe place where people can go, and that is a church. Not just one (place). It is also hospitals, schools, and other community centers. We believe there’s a certain sacredness to these places," said Father Scott Santarosa, the lead pastor.

Santarosa has joined his church to a national legal complaint filed in federal court by other West Coast churches. The complaint demands the Trump Administration end mass deportations and raids on 'sensitive' spaces.

As the legal complaint makes its way through the courts, parishioners will continue to pray for protection. Eva Casillas and her boyfriend will hold tightly to their faith.

"God is my faith. That's all we have left is faith," Bialecki told NBC 7.