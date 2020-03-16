Summoned Jurors Asked Not to Report to San Diego Superior Court Due to Health Officials’ Recommendation

San Diego County jurors who were summoned in the Superior Court are asked not to report to duty for the next few days due to coronavirus concerns, according to the San Diego Superior Court.

County residents who have been summoned to appear for jury duty the week of March 16 to 19 in the Superior Court should not show up. The decision comes after the Public Health Department urged gatherings of more than 50 people in one room be canceled.

“While we had COVID-19 procedures in place to provide enough social distancing for summoned jurors in our jury services room, having a jury pool of 50 people will not provide us with enough people for fair trials,” said San Diego Superior Court Presiding Judge Loma Alksne.

Those who are currently seated on a trial or in deliberations are still expected to report to the courtroom, however, for guidance from the judge.

After March 19, summoned jurors are asked to monitor the San Diego Superior Court’s website and Twitter for more guidance.