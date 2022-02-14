Summer-Like Temperatures Out as Chance of Rain, Snow Moves In

High pressure that delivered summer-like temperatures over the weekend in San Diego County is moving away, but another system is moving in and may have the potential to bring wet weather with it.

Monday’s forecast includes sunny skies with the mild temps San Diegans have grown accustomed to. A high wind warning will also be in effect for mountains and deserts from 10 p.m. Monday to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

West-traveling winds will see average speeds of about 25-35 mph, with isolated gusts having the potential to reach up to 65 mph.

“We could see some gusty, west winds,” NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said. “Those are onshore winds, not Santa Ana winds.”

Meanwhile, the region will notice temperatures decrease slowly overnight.

“Today’s going to be dry and sunny,” Parveen said. “Then, we head into tomorrow and notice you’ll start to see that rain moving in. So, we have a chance for showers tomorrow. Most of this rain will be light.”

That line rain isn’t expected to break any records or flooding. In fact, the rainfall total amounts are expected to range from 1/10 of an inch to 3/10 of an inch.



Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

“So, not too much across the county but at least it’s better than nothing,” Parveen said.

Mountain communities could get snow late Tuesday night. It’s unlikely for that snow to stick since it may even come down as a wintry mix.

“It’s going to be a very wet snow, so it’s not going to amount to too much since it’s been so warm,” Parveen said.