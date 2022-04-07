Summer-Like Heat Bringing Scorching Temperatures to San Diego County

It's going to feel a lot like summer across parts of San Diego County Thursday, with temperatures expected to push triple-digits in some areas into Friday.

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory that will be in place through 6 p.m. Friday for San Diego County valleys, including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa, Santee and Poway. Forecasters said temperatures of 95 to 100 degrees are anticipated, with the peak temperatures anticipated Thursday and Friday.

The valleys will also be under a wind advisory through 4 p.m. Thursday, with winds of 15 to 25 mph anticipated, along with gusts of up to 50 mph.

Coastal areas -- including San Diego, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas, Chula Vista and National City -- will also be under a heat advisory for the same stretch, with the NWS predicting temperatures between 88 and 96 degrees.

"The heat will be most widespread on Thursday and Friday, when the shallow marine layer will be pushed out to sea," according to the NWS. "... A strong ridge aloft will collapse over the weekend, allowing more fog and cooler air to spread inland. Much colder air will arrive early next week, preceded by strong onshore winds over the mountains and deserts, and the potential for widespread rain and mountain snow on Tuesday."

Oof, it is HOT out there, San Diego. NBC 7 meteorologist Sheena Parveen shares safety tips on how to beat the heat during these heat waves in San Diego County.

Meanwhile, forecasters issued the standard warnings for staying safe in the heat, advising people to "drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors."

"Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances," forecasters said.

Santa Ana wind conditions are expected to diminish by Friday, with an onshore flow returning by Saturday, "spreading cooling inland through the weekend," followed by "cool and windy conditions with a chance of precipitation early next week," according to the NWS.