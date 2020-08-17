Summer Heat Wave Draws Estimated 40K Beachgoers to La Jolla: Lifeguards

The relentless heat wave attracted big crowds to the shores of La Jolla over the weekend, where San Diego Lifeguards said an estimated 35,000 to 40,000 people filled the beach.

San Diego Lifeguards said Sunday the large crowds were drawn to the beaches likely due to the weather and because many local attractions remain closed or with modified operations due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to lifeguards, a normal weekend around this time last summer would’ve attracted an estimated 20,000 people to La Jolla Shores.

Lifeguards said the recent crowds were a slight uptick compared to last weekend’s crowds.

Lifeguards also saw 50 to 60 rescues on both Saturday and Sunday, due to the crowded shorelines, and approximately 50 stingray stings per day.

A picture of La Jolla’s beach crowds taken by a freelance photographer made its rounds online over the weekend, and was featured on TMZ.

Under the current San Diego County Public Health Order, people are allowed to go to local beaches. Public health leaders encourage those beach outings to be only among members of the same households and for visitors to stay 6 feet away from other visitors not in their households. Face masks should be worn when not in the water.

The long-duration heat wave is expected to stick around San Diego County through Thursday.