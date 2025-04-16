San Diego County Board of Supervisors

Suit alleges ex-county exec didn't get promoted because ‘we need a Hispanic or Black'

Current Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer and former Supervisor Nora Vargas, who are both named in the suit, deny Michael Vu's allegations.

By City News Service

Michael Vu also served as the county's registrar of voters.
NBC 7

A former San Diego County assistant chief administrative officer who alleges he faced discrimination and was demoted after not agreeing to an "illegal backroom deal" has filed a lawsuit against the county.

Michael Vu alleges that though a plan was in place for him to succeed his retiring boss, CAO Helen Robbins-Meyer, current Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer and former Supervisor Nora Vargas — both named as defendants in the lawsuit — intervened to disrupt those plans.

Vu claims Vargas declined to support Vu because she said the new CAO should be a person of color. When a "shocked" Robbins-Meyer said Vu was Asian, Vargas allegedly said, "That doesn't count, they have opportunities and education. We need a Hispanic or Black."

Vu also alleges Lawson-Remer "refused" to back him becoming CAO, but said she would offer support if he made another county official, Paul Worlie, the assistant CAO. He alleges this offer was made to both him and Robbins-Meyer, but both rejected it. Afterwards, Vu claim, he was demoted with "a substantial cut in pay," leading him to resign last October.

Vu filed a legal claim last year detailing many of the same allegations. Both Vargas and Lawson-Remer denied the claims.

Lawson-Remer said in a statement at the time, "This is not the first disgruntled employee who has filed a lawsuit when they did not get hired for a job."

Vargas said, "I unequivocally deny making any statements that promote or condone discrimination based on race, ethnicity, or national origin.... The allegations made against me are not only false but totally contradict my values and record of public service."

Along with the discrimination and retaliation allegations in his legal claim, Vu's lawsuit adds a defamation claim.

After the legal claim was reported by local news outlets, Vu alleges he was defamed by the responses to his allegations, which painted him as "dishonest and disgruntled." He alleges their statements harmed his reputation and made him appear "unfit to practice his profession as a trusted high-level county executive and manager."

Prior to assuming the assistant CAO job in 2021, Vu served as the county's registrar of voters. The county ultimately named Ebony Shelton chief administrative officer last summer.

This article tagged under:

San Diego County Board of Supervisors
