Suicides increase slightly in San Diego County; firearms leading cause of deaths: annual report

The number of suicides in San Diego County rose by four in 2023, a 1% increase over the previous year, according to data released Monday by the county's Suicide Prevention Council.

The number -- 363 -- included in the council's annual Report to the Community, is a 6% increase since 2021. Despite the increase, suicides as a method of death have actually trended downward since 2019's 416 -- a 12% decrease. The council also released an action plan with the intent to prevent suicides.

These numbers do not include attempted suicides who survived. Those numbers for 2023 are not yet clear, the county said. Data is difficult to collect, so statistics are usually delayed by some time. In 2022, there were 3,789 incidents of nonfatal suicide attempts or intentional self-harm.

When broken down demographically, death by suicide was highest in older white men or those living in East County -- despite that geographic region actually experiencing a decrease in overall numbers. Firearms accounted for more than half of all deaths by suicide for men 65 and older and were the most common method for men.

"We want everyone in San Diego County to know that you, personally, have the power to start a conversation about suicide and even help to prevent one. Use this action plan to get informed and learn how to make a difference," said San Diego County Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer. "Guns are the most- reported form of suicide in our region, so the Board of Supervisors will continue to pursue common-sense regulations like safe gun storage, so firearms are secured and less likely to fall into the wrong hands."

Suicide is the second leading cause of death for ages 20-29, and the third leading cause of death for those ages 30-39, the report found. Asphyxia and intentional drug overdoses were the second- and third-most used methods for death by suicide.

From 2022 to 2023, children and young people ages 10-24 experienced a 56% increase in suicides.

In November 2024, the county's Behavioral Health Services began deploying Mobile Crisis Response Teams to school districts across San Diego County. The Helping, Engaging, Reconnecting, and Educating Now program "has reached more than 3,800 students providing suicide risk assessments and interventions," the county reported.

The report and action plan offer detailed plans to prevent people from taking their lives. Some of the plans include removing stigma for mental illness through media campaigns, looking at root causes overall but especially among underserved and at-risk populations, providing opportunities for people to learn social-emotional skills promoting self-care, clinical assessments and focusing on limiting access to specific methods of suicide.

The council offers suicide prevention trainings cost-free. Learn more at www.SPCSanDiego.org.

If you or a loved one are in need of support, please call seven days a week/24 hours a day the Access & Crisis Line at 888-724-7240. You don't need to be in crisis to call. You can also request an Mobile Crisis Response Team at this phone number.

Counselors offer support and resources if you are in crisis, just need to talk, or have questions on how to offer support to someone else. The line is free, confidential, and assistance is available in over 200 languages. You can also call the national Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988.